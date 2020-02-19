HBCU Digest
Subscribe
About
Archive
Help
Sign in
Share
HBCU Digest
HBCU news, commentary and features.
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
Information collection notice
Let me read it first
A Substack newsletter
Want the full experience?
Become a paying subscriber
Just join the free list, for now
Learn more
Nominate for the 2020 HBCU Honors
Submit your nominations for the 2020 HBCU Honors here. Nominations must include a link to a 90-second video that explains what this HBCU student…
Jarrett Carter Sr.
1
Sign up to like post
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
Information collection notice
7
Share
New
Top
Community
What is HBCU Digest?
About
How Will Public Health Redefine HBCU Leadership?
Public health, the number one topic in the world over the last eight months and of particular emphasis in Black communities in the United States, has a…
Jarrett Carter Sr.
Oct 29
2
Sign up to like post
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
Information collection notice
1
Share
NCCU's Jazmyne Abney, Jarvis Hall Talk Election 2020 in North Carolina
North Carolina Central University Student Government Association Political Action and Civic Engagement Committee Co-Chair Jazmyne Abney and Associate P…
Jarrett Carter Sr.
Oct 27
1
Sign up to like post
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
Information collection notice
Share
Grambling Features One Program, Lowest Enrollment in UL System's 'Compete LA' Initiative
Despite its standing as one of the University of Lousiana System’s most diverse and accessible institutions, Grambling State University is the most und…
Jarrett Carter Sr.
Oct 27
1
Sign up to like post
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
Information collection notice
1
Share
When Donald Trump Brags About His Record on HBCUs, Here's What He Means
Late last year, former Department of Education Assistant Secretary Adam Kissel let loose on the Trump Administration for his view of its wasteful spend…
Jarrett Carter Sr.
Oct 27
5
Sign up to like post
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
Information collection notice
Share
Human Rights Campaign's Leslie Hall Discusses Black College LGBTQ 'Out Loud Day'
Hall discusses HRC's second annual HBCU Out Loud day, LGBTQIA outreach in the age of COVID-19, and how the sector can maintain positive gains for inclu…
Jarrett Carter Sr.
Oct 26
Sign up to like post
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
Information collection notice
Share
Digest After Dark - Did Y'all Watch That Last Debate?
We discuss the final presidential debate, rising COVID-19 numbers at HBCUs, and smaller HBCUs racking up big philanthropic gifts.
Jarrett Carter Sr.
Oct 24
Sign up to like post
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
Information collection notice
Share
Hampton Announces Virtual Instruction for Spring 2021 Semester
Hampton is among a handful of colleges nationwide to extend virtual learning for the remainder of the academic year.
Jarrett Carter Sr.
Oct 23
1
Sign up to like post
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
Information collection notice
Share
See all
HBCU Digest
Subscribe
What is HBCU Digest?
Archive
Authors
My Account
© 2020 HBCU Digest. See
privacy
,
terms
and
information collection notice
Publish on Substack
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts