HBCU Digest
Nominate for the 2020 HBCU HonorsSubmit your nominations for the 2020 HBCU Honors here. Nominations must include a link to a 90-second video that explains what this HBCU student…
Jarrett Carter Sr. 7
NewTopCommunityWhat is HBCU Digest?About
Public health, the number one topic in the world over the last eight months and of particular emphasis in Black communities in the United States, has a…
Jarrett Carter Sr.
Oct 29 1
North Carolina Central University Student Government Association Political Action and Civic Engagement Committee Co-Chair Jazmyne Abney and Associate P…
Jarrett Carter Sr.
Oct 27
Despite its standing as one of the University of Lousiana System’s most diverse and accessible institutions, Grambling State University is the most und…
Jarrett Carter Sr.
Oct 27 1
Late last year, former Department of Education Assistant Secretary Adam Kissel let loose on the Trump Administration for his view of its wasteful spend…
Jarrett Carter Sr.
Oct 27
Hall discusses HRC's second annual HBCU Out Loud day, LGBTQIA outreach in the age of COVID-19, and how the sector can maintain positive gains for inclu…
Jarrett Carter Sr.
Oct 26
We discuss the final presidential debate, rising COVID-19 numbers at HBCUs, and smaller HBCUs racking up big philanthropic gifts.
Jarrett Carter Sr.
Oct 24
Hampton is among a handful of colleges nationwide to extend virtual learning for the remainder of the academic year.
Jarrett Carter Sr.
Oct 23
See all

HBCU Digest


What is HBCU Digest?ArchiveAuthorsMy Account
© 2020 HBCU Digest. See privacy, terms and information collection notice
Publish on Substack