2016 HBCU Awards Winners

The University of the District of Columbia hosted the 2016 HBCU Awards last night, in front of a capacity crowd of black college executives, alumni and students from throughout the country. The winners:
Awards in Student Activities
Best Marching Band
Southern University Human Jukebox
Best Choir
Virginia State University Gospel Chorale
Best Student Government Association
North Carolina A&T State University
Best Student Organization
Virginia State University Girlz at the Gate
Awards in Publications
Best Student Newspaper
North Carolina Central University Campus Echo
Best Alumni Publication
Oakwood Magazine
Awards in Academic Excellence
Best Research Center
Southern University LIGO Center
Best Fine Arts Program
Hampton University Players
Best Business Program
Bethune-Cookman University College of Business & Entrepreneurship
Best Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Program
North Carolina Central University Bio Research Institute and Technology Enterprise
Best Nursing/Health Program
Tuskegee University Department of Occupational Therapy
Best Social Work Program
Fayetteville State University
Awards in Alumni Activity
Alumnus of the Year
Sashi Brown, Hampton University
Alumna of the Year
Edith Mitchell, Tennessee State University
National Alumni Association of the Year
Shaw University
Awards in Athletic Excellence
Female Coach of the Year
Chandra Cheeseborough-Guice, Tennessee State University
Male Coach of the Year
Mervyl Melendez, Alabama State University
Female Athlete of the Year
Norianna Haynes, Alcorn State University
Male Athlete of the Year
Devon Gales, Southern University
Women’s Team of the Year
Saint Augustine’s University Track and Field
Men’s Team of the Year
North Carolina A&T State University Football
Awards in Individual Achievement
Female Student of the Year
RaCia Poston, Tennessee State University
Male Student of the Year
Jalaal Hayes, Delaware State University
Female Faculty Member of the Year
Hadiyah-Nicole Green, Tuskegee University/Morehouse School of Medicine
Male Faculty Member of the Year
Stephen McGuire, Southern University
Highest Honors
Female President of the Year
Cynthia Jackson-Hammond, Central State University
Male President of the Year
Michael Sorrell, Paul Quinn College
Historically Black College/University of the Year
North Carolina Central University
Over its six year history, the HBCU Awards has helped nominated and winning campuses to boost prospects in recruitment, fundraising and political engagement.
And at the conclusion of every Awards night, the number one question in the inbox and DMs is the same.
“What can we do to be nominated for the HBCU Awards?”
Make sure the campus is recognizing your greatness. — If your campus is putting news about excellence among faculty, students, sports and alumni, it increases the chances of getting local media coverage, and potentially securing a nomination.
Even if it only lives on the college or university homepage, it can be recognized as published media — a core requirement for HBCU Awards consideration.
Form an HBCU Awards committee on campus. — Many schools which have successfully nominated HBCU Award winners have done so through established committees which find potential nominees and help them to earn or promote the media coverage they receive on and off campus.
Engage communities to support nominees. — Social media campaigns supporting nominees can help in building on-campus and civic excitement around the nomination process. And any coverage earned from local or regional media gives HBCU campuses opportunities to tell great stories more often.
Work. — You don’t win an HBCU Award by being the biggest or the oldest, or the only HBCU in a state. Nominees are named because they are productive in community, academic and athletic spaces. Do something first, biggest, faster or of help to more people than anything to have come before, and you will walk away with an HBCU Award on the second Friday in July.
