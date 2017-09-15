Tennessee State Announces $75 Million Student Housing Construction Plans

Jarrett Carter Sr.
Sep 15, 2017

New buildings to call home! That’s what future Tennessee State University students will have when two new residence halls are completed.

The $75,300,000 project is one step closer to reality following approval for construction from the State Building Commission. The plan was presented by the Tennessee Board of Regents for TSU’s student modernization program late Thursday morning.

