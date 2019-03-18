What Enterprise Rent-A-Car Can Teach Us About HBCU Enrollment Management Strategy

Jarrett Carter Sr.
Mar 18, 2019

What if HBCUs invested more resources into the process before students arrived on campus? What if the admission mechanism was more interview-based than application based, to give recruiters and admission officers a more holistic view of a student and their ability to mesh with and within a specific campus environment?

← PreviousNext →