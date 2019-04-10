Southern to Open Cybersecurity Training Satellite Campus in Northern Virginia

Southern University will help train the next generation of cybersecurity professionals in the shadows of the nation’s capital, announcing plans today for a new cybersecurity training and credentialing program in Quantico, Va.
Southern University will help train the next generation of cybersecurity professionals in the shadows of the nation’s capital, announcing plans today for a new cybersecurity training and credentialing program in Quantico, Va.
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.