Durham police are investigating the shooting death of a North Carolina Central University student
On Monday, police identified the victim as 23-year-old DeAndre Ballard, a New Bern native and student at North Carolina Central University.
Durham police are investigating the shooting death of a North Carolina Central University student
On Monday, police identified the victim as 23-year-old DeAndre Ballard, a New Bern native and student at North Carolina Central University.
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.