5 Questions HBCU Presidents Should Ask During This Week's White House Zoom Meeting

White House Senior Advisor and Morehouse College alumnus Cedric Richmond will lead a planned teleconference with HBCU presidents this Friday. In an email to HBCU presidents from United Negro College Fund Senior Vice President Lodriguez Murray, the call is the first mark of priority engagement with the sector.

(Richmond) will invite other Administration officials to join the line, but he is strongly encouraging 100% participation from our community. Please put this Zoom on your schedule… this is a high priority item!

The White House summons comes a day after President Joe Biden directly referenced HBCU funding as a means to achieving racial parity in culture and industry. From Inside Higher Ed:

“Just imagine how much more creative and innovative we’d be if this nation held the historically Black colleges and universities to the same … funding and resources of public universities to compete for jobs in industries of the future,” Biden said. “Just ask the first HBCU graduate elected to vice president if that’s true,” he said of Vice President Kamala Harris, a graduate of Howard University.’

The talking points are terrific, but these have to be the beginnings of stronger symbolism and substance than what was established under the Trump Administration. Months after his inauguration and years before a pandemic swept the White House, Trump welcomed a majority of the nation’s HBCU leaders to the Oval Office for a meeting and HBCU executive order signing.

Presidents and HBCU advocates who didn’t like Trump decried the meeting as a photo opp. Four years later, nearly everyone with knowledge and objectivity concedes that the Trump presidency was a successful one for HBCUs and a foundational introduction for HBCU engagement with the highest office in the world.

Here are five questions that HBCU presidents and chancellors could ask to make the meeting productive and forward-leaning for policy partnership into the next four years.