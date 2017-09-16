Some HBCU Presidents Commit to Attending White House Summit

Despite some calls for the White House to cancel its summit Monday with presidents of black colleges, several of the leaders plan to show up and make sure their concerns are heard.

“It’s important that we be at the table,” said David Beckley, president of Rust College, the oldest historically black college and university in Mississippi. “We have to be there to express our concerns. I’m willing to try again. I’m not sure how many more times I’ll go — based on results of this trip.”