First-Year Student Enrollment Spikes at Central State

Central State University has announced that its entering freshmen class enrollment continues to grow. The 2018-22 class boasts over 900 new and transfer students. Central State University strategically focuses on recruiting quality, academically prepared students. Overall increases have resulted from early outreach and cultivation of these students with focused attention on those interested in pursuing majors in science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and agriculture.
