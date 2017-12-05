A Fall to Remember for PVAMU’s Marching Storm

Take cover! It’s definitely “Storm Season” for the Marching Storm at Prairie View A&M University. The band performed in front of their largest audience yet at the 91st Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. They were picked from nearly 200 applicants to be one of ten bands that headlined the nationally-televised event.

“I am excited for the students,” Director of Bands Dr. Timmey Zachery said before the performance. “I’m excited because, not only is this is a great opportunity for our students to showcase their skills and represent the state of Texas, but it’s also exciting in the fact that some of these kids have never left Texas before. It’s a very enthralling time for me both as a band director and as a teacher.”

Around 300 members of the Marching Storm spent the past two years preparing for their appearance in New York with around-the-clock rehearsals, performances, and fundraisers.

“I didn’t have to yell as much during our practice runs,” Zachery said with a laugh. “I could tell the students were excited and they were ready. You could just feel the excitement in the air.”

The Marching Storm flew out of Hobby Airport the Monday before Thanksgiving, and in videos posted on social media, everyone was all smiles.

“It’s definitely not raining on the Storm,” said Zachery. “In addition to the Macy’s parade, this semester, our students have performed in the 369th Experience, the regional Bands of America competition and the Circuit of the Americas Formula 1 Grand Prix, both in Austin, Texas. We were recognized time and time again for having one of the best halftime shows by HBCU Sports, we were recently ranked second overall in the ESPN/The Undefeated Band Rankings, we had our most successful High School Band Day ever with nearly 1,000 participants, and we were invited back out to Atlanta this January to participate in the 2018 Honda Battle of the Bands. It’s just been an amazing season and a great year for our program.”