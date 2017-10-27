A Howard Student Finds Out About His Failed Midterm on Twitter. Or Did He?

Taiwan Jones is a student at Howard University who randomly found out that he failed a midterm via Twitter. But who is Taiwan Jones and how his grade was exposed has morphed into a modern-day Black Twitter legend.

A student found out they failed an exam on Twitter and it created a conspiracy A tweet has sparked a massive online search for a person named Taiwan Jones. It all started after designer and photographer Roy Handy tweeted that he was sitting next to a Howard University college professor on a flight. This professor graded tests next to me the whole flight.