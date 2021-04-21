A Note on Tonight's Coverage

This is one of those moments where new coaching hires, research, politics, and other items related to HBCUs come secondary to the news of the day; a conviction for the murder of George Floyd. There are hundreds of brilliant faculty members at HBCUs who will offer insight and expertise on the criminology, sociology, and cultural shifts associated with today’s ruling.
I hope to bring some of these voices to you in the next few days, but today is for reflection upon how the HBCU community can distill justice through its teaching and training, and the role it can play in a better future for all people.
— Jarrett Carter Sr., Founding Editor
