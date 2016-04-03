AAMU Professor Fired for Sex With Students Sues University, Cites Whistleblower Retaliation

An Alabama A&M University professor has been fired for recording sex acts with two male students on campus, but says that his termination is retaliation for his knowledge of alleged unlawful financial management at the school.

According to AAMU officials, school and Huntsville police discovered the files on Edward Jones’ university-issued laptop, months after school officials warned Jones about sexually explicit photos on a work computer. Jones’ firing followed his February lawsuit against the university, accusing officials of improper disbursement of grant funds allotted to the Office of Teacher Education and Certification. From AL.com:

“Dr. Jones’ whistleblower speech and signed statement regarding AAMU’s illegal conduct in charging students for services it did not provide and mismanaging federal and state funds designed to implement teacher certification information management system was met with a retaliatory attempt to terminate him, prosecute him and humiliate and ruin Dr. Jones’ reputation,” the lawsuit stated.

University officials say that the school will stand by its decision to terminate Dr. Jones.

“As is plainly evident by the university’s filings, the university is fully committed to defending its decision to terminate this professor,” the school’s statement said. “The supporting evidence of the professor’s misconduct, which occurred on campus, is clearly identified in the university’s response and the recent discovery of this evidence left the university with no alternative.