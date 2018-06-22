Accreditation Warning Status Lifted for Fort Valley State, Southern

The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) has removed accreditation warning statuses from Fort Valley State University and Southern University, affirming full status for both institutions.

The announcements were revealed today, a week after the commission’s Board of Trustees meeting on June 14. Officials from FVSU attributed gains made in financial controls and leadership to the administration’s dedication to student success.

“Fort Valley State University has proven its strong positioning for a bright future,” said Paul Jones, Ph.D., president. “We are engineering the college of the future and preparing our students for careers as change agents in fields and industries never before envisioned. This action by SACSCOC is a vote of confidence in our solid financial controls, student support systems, and instructional foundation as we prepare to evolve into a unique model of effectiveness in student academic growth and professional development.”

Jackson State University retained its full status following a special committee review of financial controls on the campus.

The board also placed Bethune-Cookman University and Fisk University on probationary status, citing financial responsibility and control issues among areas of non-compliance, and Southern University at New Orleans was placed on warning status.

Bethune-Cookman Interim President Hubert Grimes responded to the status change in a video update.