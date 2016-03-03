Adrian Jones Named Shaw Head Football Coach

Shaw University today announced former North Carolina Central University running backs coach Adrian Jones as its new head coach. Jones, an NCCU alum and former Eagles defensive back, joins the Bears after one year in his second stint with NCCU.

In the high school ranks, Jones led his alma mater Southern High School to the 2013 3AA state championship. In his first turn coaching defensive backs and linebackers at NCCU, Jones helped lead the Eagles to consecutive CIAA championships in 2005 and 2006.

A two-time all-CIAA selection as a student, Jones is among the school’s all-time leaders in career interceptions with 10.