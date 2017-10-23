After Historic NCAA Probation, Texas Southern Athletics Looks Towards the Future

The Houston Chronicle profiles the rebuilding process for Texas Southern University athletics, which in 2012 was stripped of its 2010 SWAC football championship, had wins vacated in all sports between 2006 and 2010, and mandated postseason bans for football and men’s basketball after an NCAA investigation found the school committed more than 120 recruiting and financial aid violations.

TSU Athletic Director Charles McClelland and Board of Regents Chair Glenn Lewis talk about the impact of the sanctions, and the road back to respectability.

An excerpt featuring a quote from McClellan:

Texas Southern has turned around. We won seven conference championships (in 2016-17). We have dominated basketball. We have dominated softball. We have 17 championships in the last three years. In the history of Texas Southern, it has more than 60 championships. We have won 22, a third of that, during our tenure. We finished second (in the SWAC all-sports standings) because Alabama State has more sports than we do. We are more competitive at any point than at any point in TSU’s history. We are strong in rules compliance, we are strong academically and strong on the field. I realize clearly that football has more notoriety than other sports. It is my prediction that in the next two years, our football team will be competing for a SWAC championship as well.