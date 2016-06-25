Alabama A&M Extends Andrew Hugine Through 2020

The Alabama A&M University Board of Trustees today extended President Andrew Hugine’s contract through July 2020.

According to a release, board members praised Hugine for continual campus growth, a similar refrain from the board’s approval of an extension in October 2015, which was then opposed by Alabama Governor Robert Bentley.

In the school’s announcement, trustees cited the school’s reaffirmation of accreditation, enrollment increase, financial stability, boosts in private donations, the launching of a new strategic plan and the establishment of the AAMU Confucius Institute as highlights of Hugine’s tenure.

Faculty Senate President Jeannette Jones also commended Hugine for establishing a “harmonious relationship” with faculty.

Hugine credited his leadership team for its continuing dedication to the university’s mission. It is Hugine’s third contract extension since his 2009 appointment.