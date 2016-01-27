Alabama A&M Receives Post-Season Ban in All Sports

Alabama A&M University has been banned from post-season competition in all sports by the NCAA, but has until Aug. 15 to submit useable academic performance data to the NCAA to have the ban lifted.

The school announced the sanction today in a release, saying that the penalty was tied to the school’s submission of incomplete reports on student-athlete eligibility between 2011 and 2014. Pending a full report, Bulldog athletics can be reinstated to full competition prior to the 2016–17 academic year.

Officials say that the entire university community is committed to resolving the reporting issue.

“This is not a sanction. The post-season ban potentially can be lifted prior to the 2016–17 fall sports championships if the university corrects and re-submits the necessary data by August 15, 2016,” said Bryan Hicks, Director of Athletics. “We are collaboratively working with the NCAA Division I Committee on Academics Subcommittee on Data, the Compliance Group and university administration to ensure each concern and question is fully addressed. We have also engaged a company with expertise in compliance certification, one that has assisted other SWAC institutions in a similar manner.”

Last May, the NCAA lifted a similar sanction against Southern University, following a university-wide compliance purge and review led by former athletic director William Broussard.

