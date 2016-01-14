Alabama A&M Temporarily Bans Hoverboards on Campus

Students hoping to bring hoverboards to Alabama A&M University for the spring semester will have to wait, as the university this week joined a growing list of area schools to ban the personal transporter from campus.

Citing safety concerns with potential explosions and personal injury from use, AAMU officials say that it will prohibit use of the device until concerns from groups like the US Consumer Product Safety Commission are resolved.

Hoverboard fails have become among the Internet’s most popular viewing in recent months.

