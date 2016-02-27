Alabama A&M Trustee Censured for Misconduct, Ethics Charges

Alabama A&M Trustee James Montgomery has been censured by the board, which alleges that he sent thousands of harassing emails and leaked confidential information to local media.

According to WHNT, members found Montgomery, an AAMU alumnus, guilty of public misconduct in official university events, and malfeasance in board business.

The board also claims that Montgomery demanded for an associate to receive contracts from the university, a violation of state ethics guidelines. The state’s ethics commission this week served notice of receipt of the board’s complaint against Montgomery, who remains as a full member of the board.