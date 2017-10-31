Alabama A&M Head Football Coach Shares Support for Players Taking a Knee

While athletes at HBCUs taking a knee in protest of social injustice has been a steady theme on campuses nationwide for the past two years, coaches have not been a part of the conversation on this cultural movement. Alabama A&M University head football coach James Spady recently addressed the issue in a candid way, after a majority of his players took a knee prior to the Magic City Classic.

