HBCU Voices of STEM Excellence - Alabama A&M's Hadiyah-Nicole Green

We talk with Alabama A&M alumna and Morehouse School of Medicine renowned researcher Hadiyah Nicole Green about her passion for physics, working to cure cancer, and trying to get on Def Poetry Jam.
We talk with Alabama A&M alumna and Morehouse School of Medicine renowned researcher Hadiyah Nicole Green about her passion for physics, working to cure cancer, and trying to get on Def Poetry Jam.
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.