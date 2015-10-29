Alabama State Alumni Give $50K to University

A Union Springs native who graduated from Alabama State University and her husband have recently made generous donations to the University that will enable it to enhance the education of its students, promoting and preserving the vision, goals and traditions of ASU.

Dr. Rubye Coleman Sanders (ASU ‘71), a native of Union Springs and her husband Dr. Johnny Sanders, Jr. (ASU ’70) who was raised in Enterprise, have made generous contributions to Alabama State’s College of Education (COE), where they met and fell in love in college, and where they both got their starts as educators.

Read the full story — Union Springs Native and spouse donate to Alabama State University

