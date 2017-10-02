Alabama State Approves Presidential Contract for Quinton Ross

One week after public discussion over salary, benefits and the experience level of incoming president Quinton Ross, Alabama State University trustees have approved a three-year contract for the new campus leader that will pay him $300,000 annually.

Ross, an ASU alumnus and state senator, was appointed by a 12-2 margin to replace former president Gwendolyn Boyd, who was fired in December for controversies surrounding her travel, contracts signed and executed without the board’s knowledge, and lost confidence among its members.

The new contract puts Dr. Ross’ annual earnings on par with Dr. Boyd’s, which trustees questioned last week because of his lack of experience as an executive at a four-year institution.