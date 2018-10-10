Alabama State Marching Hornets Profiled on NBC Nightly News

The Alabama State University Mighty Marching Hornets Marching Band gets a spot in the national spotlight on the NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt.
Alabama State University's Mighty Marching Hornets are one of the best and most competitive college marching bands, and it’s hard work that’s allows them keep that title. @LesterHoltNBC has their story. #LesterAcrossAmerica pic.twitter.com/cLUS8IJWmS
— NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt (@NBCNightlyNews) October 10, 2018
