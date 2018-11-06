Alabama State Secures $600K Grant to Support Military Aircraft Design

Alabama State University will research advance material use in military aircraft, thanks to a three-year, $600,000 grant from the U.S Department of Defense.

According to officials, the research will help to lead future design and development of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S. Air Force.

Alabama State Biomedical Engineering Professor Derrick Dean, who also serves as director of the university’s Integrated Bioengineering and Advanced Materials Center, says that the grant expands the university’s profile in major governmental contracting.

“This is great for the University because it will expand the types of research being conducted here at ASU,” Dean said. “It will also further strengthen the research capacity at Alabama State University and enhance the visibility of the University in new and different research networks,” he added.

It is the second partnership announced at ASU in cooperation with federal agencies in the last three months. In September, the university paired with the US Department of Veteran Affairs to establish a training program to help graduates build skills in applying for and obtaining federal contracts.