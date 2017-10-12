Albany State Homecoming Expected to Bring Major Economic Impact to Region

Albany State University homecoming is one of the biggest economic drivers of the year for the city and region. WALB-TV profiles an examples of that growth through the eyes of ASU graduate and local catering manager David Milliner.

Albany restaurant to rake in thousands from ASU’s homecoming ALBANY, GA (WALB) – Most businesses in Albany are gearing up for Albany State University’s big homecoming weekend that traditionally brings in the largest number of visitors each year.

“It warms my heart to see that the community rallies around Albany State University,” said Catering Manager David Milliner. “Anything that we can do to further the education of our young people in this area, we want to do it,” explained Milliner.

The University System of Georgia estimated the university’s total regional economic impact at $289 million in 2016, $4 million more than the previous year.

https://www.asurams.edu/albany-state-economic-impact-region-increased-4-million/