Albany State Projects Stable Enrollment for Fall Semester

Albany State University officials say that trends in applications and returning students will yield a stabilized enrollment mark for the upcoming fall semester.

In a release, the university says that final enrollment count is expected to fall between 6,400 and 6,600 first-year and continuing students — a number that will fall at or just below the enrollment mark of 6,615 set a year ago, in the first academic year since the consolidation of Albany State and the former Darton State College.

“We are focused on recruitment efforts and improving retention and graduation rates,” said ASU Interim President Marion Fedrick. “We have a lot to be proud of at ASU. Our professors are some of the best faculty members that any university has to offer, and they are preparing students for competitive industries.”

Officials credited consolidated student services for financial aid, registration and admissions, along with the addition of an admissions call center, as the catalyst for enrollment trends.

“Our enrollment and retention professionals continue to hone our strategic initiatives,” said Stephanie Lawrence, assistant vice president for Enrollment Management. “We are constantly building relationships with prospective students to increase interest in the university. In addition, we are doing all we can to ensure that new and continuing students are prepared for the fall.”