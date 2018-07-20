Albany State to Realign Academic Divisions

Albany State University will consolidate its academic programs and divisions into three colleges beginning this fall.

In August, the university will offer programs through the Darton College of Health Professions, the College of Professional Studies and the College of Arts and Sciences.

Officials say the realignment will help to increase workforce development for students while streamlining operations.

“These changes are necessary and vital to the instruction of our students, operational efficiency and structural effectiveness,” ASU Interim President Marion Fedrick said in a release. ”Overall, these changes will streamline academic administration, provide for program synergies and strengthen the foundation of collaboration between our colleges.”

ASU will soon launch a national search for the permanent deans who will lead the new schools beginning in January 2019.