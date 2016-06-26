Alcorn State Mourns Former Football Star Tollette ‘Tonka’ George

Murdered in native New Orleans just one month after graduation.

Alcorn State University is mourning the shooting death of former football standout Tollette ‘Tonka’ George, who was killed in his native New Orleans last Friday.

George, who played football and baseball for the Braves and graduated last month, was pronounced dead on the scene after police responded to an emergency call for an aggravated battery.

Loved ones gather to remember star athlete gunned down in Algiers

Tollette "Tonka" George played football for Alcorn State University in Mississippi, where he graduated last month. He…www.wdsu.com

News of George’s death spread through the HBCU and Louisiana communities quickly, earning words of condolence from the Southwestern Athletic Conference and his alma mater.

Athletics Director Derek Horne said. “The Alcorn family is deeply saddened by Tonka’s death and we are praying for his family and all who knew and loved him.”

Arizona Cardinals defensive back and New Orleans native Tyrann Mathieu paid respects via Twitter.

For his Alcorn career, George started 36 games and caught 102 passes for 1,225 yards and nine touchdowns.