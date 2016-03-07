Alfred Street Baptist ‘This is My Story’ Series Features Morgan State’s Bill Brown

Morgan State College (now University) graduate Bill Brown shares reflections on his years in the United States military, his time as an acclaimed collegiate athlete, and the evolution of race relations in Maryland over the course of 90 years.
Brown, a member of the Alfred Street Baptist Church, appeared courtesy of its “This is My Story” series. The church annually produces one of the east coast’s largest HBCU college fairs.
