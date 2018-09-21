Alpha Kappa Alpha Surpasses One-Day $1M Fundraising Goal

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc has raised $1 million dollars in support of historically black colleges and universities by way of a 24-hour giving campaign, the organization announced this week.

According to sorority officials, the grand total of gifts has exceeded $1.1 million, but that the grand total will be revealed in days.

“I am extremely proud of this historic moment Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority has accomplished by not only meeting but exceeding our goal and raising $1.1 million to assist HBCUs,” said AKA International President Dr. Glenda Glover, who also serves as Tennessee State University president.

“As leaders in service, sorority members have demonstrated that HBCUs have significant value and deserve to be treated as an essential educational resource. I thank our membership, family members, friends and the community for their generous contributions.”

Dr. Glover discussed the prospects of the campaign in a recent edition of HBCU Digest Radio.

The sorority is seeking to raise $10 million over the next four years to benefit HBCUs.