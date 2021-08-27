LISTEN: How Alabama A&M Broke Fundraising Records, Into the Beer Business

Mississippi Valley State University alumnus and Alabama A&M University Vice President for Marketing, Communications and Advancement Archie Tucker discusses the university’s recent record-breaking anonymous gift.

He also shares behind-the-scenes details on how the institution bolstered its revenues with a beer manufacturing deal.

