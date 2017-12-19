Arkansas Baptist Fires President Joseph Jones

Trustees claim a lack of transparency about finances, enrollment as school faces serious questions following a leadership transition.
In a statement, trustees said that enrollment issues may have placed Arkansas Baptist College in significant financial jeopardy, and that Dr. Jones had not been clear with the board about the severity of the challenges.
The dismissal comes weeks after ABC faculty complained about prospects of not receiving their regular pay checks.
Arkansas Baptist College president terminated
Arkansas Baptist College says they have terminated President Dr. Joseph Jones effective immediately.According to a statement sent out by the college, the Board of Trustees says his termination was due to, his lack of transparency with the Board on issues t
