As a content creator writing about issues for minority audiences, the new algorithm has KILLED my outreach strategy. I’m to the point of considering deleting my FB page, but I still receive a lion’s share of traffic from it, even though it has tanked. Would love to hear from others about how they’ve adjusted as indy media operators, and if it is even wort the trouble anymore.
Thanks so much for this piece!
