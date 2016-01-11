As Norfolk State Basketball Player Fights Out of Coma, Community Surrounds With Support

[caption id=”” align=”alignnone” width=”570.0"]

Norfolk State University women’s basketball player Amber Brown remains hospitalized 10 days after being found unresponsive in her dorm room by teammates, but the Spartan community has galvanized to help raise funds and awareness in support of her fight.

HBCU Gameday broke the news on Brown’s illness, which family members say spurred diabetic seizures and a medically-induced coma. Since then, teammates, classmates and other NSU officials have established online and in-game fundraisers to help with Brown’s medical expenses.

At Saturday’s game, students walked up and down the bleachers collecting money to help cover her medical bills.

“We want to make sure that her family knows that NSU supports them and that we’re right behind them,” said Melody Webb with NSU.

Earlier this week, Brown’s sister, Ebony, told NewsChannel 3 the support has been overwhelming. “We’re just hoping and praying for the best, and right now every second and every day counts for her,” she said.

The junior forward from Atlanta was a 2014–15 member of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference’s all-academic team.

