Benedict Breaks Fundraising Records, Continues HBCU Streak of Increased Alumni Giving

Benedict College last month announced a record breaking year in fundraising, exceeding its overall annual philanthropic goal by 32 percent, increasing alumni gifts by 18 percent and raising more than $1 million for the fourth consecutive year.

Officials say that all areas of fundraising grew in 2017, including among faculty and staff, executives, and among private groups and sponsored grants.

Trustees contributed more than $167,000 for the year and increased participation by 11 percent from the previous year, while support from churches and religious organizations increased by four percent, adding to sponsored program and grant funding totaling more than $8 million.

“We are grateful and proud of our generous BC Tigers who pay it forward by investing in the education and development of the next generation of BC scholars and leaders. Our alumni are TheBESTofBC!” commented Dr. Roslyn Clark Artis, President and CEO of Benedict College.

“I am grateful for all of our supporters, who through gifts and contributions, enable us to empower the next generation of leaders through innovative learning and positive cultural experiences.”

According to federal data, private giving to HBCUs increased by more than $55 million between 2014-2016, and with more than $320 million in 2016 posted the sector’s second-highest philanthropic high since 2012.

Benedict also follows record HBCU fundraising announcements in recent weeks, inlcuding historic totals from Fisk University and Elizabeth City State University in the last month.