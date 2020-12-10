Benedict, Denmark Tech Removed from Accreditation Probation

Note: Be sure to subscribe today - free access to the HBCU Digest will end on Jan. 1, 2021.

Two historically Black institutions in South Carolina headline a list of positive accreditation actions for HBCUs nationwide.

Benedict College and Denmark Technical College were removed from accreditation probation during the winter meetings of the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools’ Commission on Colleges, which concluded this week.

“We are extremely pleased with the SACSCOC’s decision that validates our compliance with, and commitment to, the accreditation process,” stated President Roslyn Clark Artis. “I am sincerely grateful for the steadfast support of the Benedict College community; the faithfulness of our Board of Trustees; the commitment our alumni; and the dedication of our faculty and staff. We have done the necessary work, met our goals, and stabilized the institution.”

Denmark Tech, which was threatened with potential closure in late 2019, has rebounded under new leadership and a renewed commitment from the state and local corporate partners.

“We are extremely pleased with the decision by SACSCOC to remove the probation sanction, which signifies to the world that Denmark Technical College is in compliance with the standards of the regional accrediting body,” said DTC President Willie L. Todd, Jr. “As a member institution of SACSCOC for forty-two years, we fully appreciate the peer review process, and we are committed to continuing the excellent work needed to maintain the high standards of the commission.”

Accreditation was reaffirmed for Grambling State University, Southern University, and Texas Southern University, while Wiley College remained on warning.

The round of accreditation actions was among the first crop of institutions to face SACSCOC review its changed meeting structure since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March. President Belle Wheelan discussed the changes and the potential outcomes for higher education in an April interview with the HBCU Digest.