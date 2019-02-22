Bennett Files Suit Against SACSCOC, Remains on Accreditation Probation

Bennett College for Women has filed a lawsuit against the Southern Association for Colleges and Schools Commision on Colleges (SACSCOC), and will remain on accreditation probation while the matter is in litigation.

SACSCOC officials amended their announcement of Bennett’s accreditation loss issued this afternoon, announcing the new terms in a release this afternoon.

On February 22, 2019, SACSCOC was formally notified that it was named as a defendant in a lawsuit filed by Bennett College. SACSCOC agreed to a Consent Order Granting Preliminary Injunction that reinstated Bennett College as a member of SACSCOC on Probation, pending further Order of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia.