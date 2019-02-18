Bennett Fundraising Total Reaches $9 Million as Officials Appeal Accreditation Loss

Officials from Bennett College appeared before a review panel in Atlanta this morning to formally appeal the loss of its accredited membership in the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools.

Their appeal was highlighted by a fundraising campaign which exceeded its original goal of $5 million in less than a month, to a total exceeding more than $9.5 million.

Bennett President Phyllis Worthy Dawkins expressed hope that the total would convince the appeals panel to reinstate the private HBCU for women in Greensboro, after attracting national attention for its efforts to resolve its multi-year probation and eventual accreditation loss last December for financial instability.

“We presented our case to SACSCOC officials this morning, buoyed by our successful #StandWithBennett fundraising campaign, which to date has raised $9.5 million,” Dawkins said. “We not only discussed our recent fundraising efforts but also presented a path forward for the College. SACSCOC must notify us of their decision within a week, by February 25, and we are hopeful for a favorable outcome.”