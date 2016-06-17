Bennett Raises More Than $720,000 During Alumnae Weekend

Graduates from Bennett College for Women returned to Greensboro last month for the college’s annual alumnae weekend, and delivered more than $720,000 in support of the school’s scholarship and endowment funds.

The weekend was punctuated with a surprise gift from former student and Bennett benefactor Marian B. Tasco, a longtime city Philadelphia legislator who presented a $50,000 gift during the ceremony. From a release:

The idea surfaced during her retirement celebration that was held in December 2015. Tasco told the more than 1,200 elected officials, labor leaders, community leaders and constituents then that any net proceeds remaining from the celebration would be donated to Bennett College. Tasco, formerly national president of the Bennett College National Alumnae Association, presented the college with a check totaling $50,000 at its All-Bennett Luncheon during its Alumnae Weekend.

“My heart remains with Bennett College,” said Tasco. “The only reason I left Bennett was I could not afford to pay the tuition.”

The annual reunion is one of the institution’s biggest fundraising events, and serves as a capstone for one of the nation’s most successful HBCUs in attracting alumnae philanthropy. Data from 2015 shows that 21 percent of Bennett alumnae give about $1 million annually to the college.

“Our alumnae are very proud of the Bennett College experience and they show their appreciation through their financial support,” said Bennett College President Rosalind Fuse-Hall. “We are extremely proud of our alumnae and their level of support.”