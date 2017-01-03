BET Gets Slick With Marketing for ‘The Quad’ and Georgia A&M

GAMU has better commercials out than some non-fiction HBCUs

If you’ve been watching any Viacom-owned television networks over the last two days, you may have noticed a commercial for Georgia A&M University, the fictitious HBCU that serves as the setting for BET’s upcoming drama, ‘The Quad.’

If you are fast enough, you can see the web address for the recruitment commercial is GAMURecruitment.org.

There you find a comprehensive list of baccalaureate degrees that would put Morehouse, Spelman and Howard’s undergraduate schools out of commission. The school’s Twitter profile and even a dining services landing page are also a part of the website, while every other link points back to the show’s profile page on BET.com.

You have to hand it to the show’s producers and the marketing agency working with BET to promote this show, which is sure to draw record viewing numbers. The hope is that the show will do for HBCUs what ‘Being Mary Jane’ did for professional black women; a responsible, authentic view of black life with the right balance of ratchet and righteousness to keep an audience talking and thinking on a weekly basis.

But teetering to much in one direction, with too much scandal or too much preaching about the value of HBCUs without specifics on the industrial, cultural and political challenges they face, and ‘The Quad’ will go from a much-anticipated tool to enhance awareness of black colleges, to being the next chapter in the ‘HBCU vs. PWI’ Twittersphere debate.