On-campus stakeholders at Bethune-Cookman University kicked off the second phase of a $1.5 million fundraising initiative last week, presenting a check for more than $26,000 to the university during a press conference.
On-campus stakeholders at Bethune-Cookman University kicked off the second phase of a $1.5 million fundraising initiative last week, presenting a check for more than $26,000 to the university during a press conference.
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.