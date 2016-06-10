Bethune-Cookman Nursing Retains Accreditation, Boosts Licensure Pass Rates

Bethune-Cookman University’s School of Nursing announced this week the reaffirmation of its accreditation from the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN), which extends through 2021.

The announcement accompanied news that the school had increased its graduate passage rate on the National Council Licensure Examination Rate to 81 percent, a 15 percent jump from 2015 and 22 percent increase over the last two years.

“The nursing curriculum has undergone tremendous revision to meet university and School of Nursing learning outcomes. The curriculum will continue to be regularly assessed for rigor and evidence-based, with change commensurate with best practices in nursing education,” said (Nursing Dean Sandra) Tucker. “We are very happy to witness this growth within our program and students. We want our future nurses to be the best in their field.”