Report: Bethune-Cookman President Resigns

WESH in Orlando is reporting that Bethune-Cookman University President Brent Chrite has resigned.

The station published a letter released by the BCU Board of Trustees.

"The Board of Trustees of Bethune-Cookman University has learned that current president, Dr. E. LaBrent Chrite, announced his resignation this morning to members of his Cabinet during a regularly scheduled meeting.

While the Chair, Executive Committee, and members of the Board of Trustees were not privy to this decision prior to Dr. Chrite’s announcement to his Cabinet, we wish him and his family good fortune, good health, and happiness as they move on to the next chapter in their lives.

The Board of Trustees remains aligned and steadfast in its commitment to its fiduciary responsibilities of care, loyalty, and obedience to the institution. The leadership team and Trustees, who for the past several years guided the University through turbulent times and restored B-CU to the positive path it is now on, remain intact and will continue the progress of the University.

To that end, the mission of the University will continue to be fulfilled by the dedicated faculty and staff who steadfastly hold the values of the institution close to their hearts as manifested through their daily deeds. Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune’s beloved institution is held in sacred trust by our stakeholders every day."