Bethune-Cookman Students Mobilize in Support of Interim President

Students at Bethune-Cookman University are mobilizing for more influence over executive decision making on campus.

This week, students appeared in a video posted to Twitter appealing to trustees for the retention of BCU interim president Hubert Grimes.

There seems to be some confusion. The purpose of the movement is to stop the board of trustees from removing an interim president in the middle of a semester during a probationary period. We aren’t just advocating for Grimes… we are advocating for the survival of B-CU. pic.twitter.com/k2ZqHrFOND — Save Our H(BCU) (@saveourh_bcu) October 10, 2018

The appeal follows months of controversy at the university which led to the resignation of several trustees.