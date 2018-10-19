Bethune-Cookman to Retain Interim President

The announcement was made today during a press conference held after the university’s scheduled board meeting.

The commitment to leadership stability followed reports that trustees entertained a $150 million donation offer from an unnamed alumnus, with the condition that all members of the Board of Trustees resign and Grimes would be retained as interim president.

Students, faculty, staff and alumni have protested and expressed dissatisfaction with the board in recent weeks, following disclosures of more than $100 million in current outstanding debt and a potential $300 million balance tied to what the school has described as a fraudulent construction deal brokered by former president Edison O. Jackson.