Betsy DeVos Donates Portion of Salary to HBCUs

U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos has made an annual donation of her nearly $200,000 salary to four select charities. This year, a portion of that annual gift will go to public historically black colleges and universities by way of the Thurgood Marshall College Fund.

Officials announced the donation this morning, applauding DeVos for her continuing engagement with black college leaders and advocates over her two-year tenure.

“Out of all the higher education organizations in the country she could have selected, we can’t thank Mrs. DeVos enough for her trust, belief in and support for TMCF, the mission and our 47 member-schools,” said Dr. Harry L. Williams, TMCF president & CEO. “Mrs. DeVos has taken the time to consistently meet, listen and work with TMCF, learning more about the needs and value of our schools throughout her time at the Department of Education. We have had a productive and impactful working relationship with Mrs. DeVos and her entire team.”