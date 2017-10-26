Black College Football Hall of Fame Reveals Class of 2017

Seven finalists were revealed today as the newest members of the Black College Football Hall of Fame.
“This class represents three Super Bowl rings, 18 Pro Bowl selections and several Black College Football championships,” said BCFHOF Co-Founder and 2011 Inductee Doug Williams. “Take a look at what they’ve done off the field as well, and each has earned this incredible honor.”
Black College Football Hall Of Fame Class Of 2018 Unveiled | BCFHOF
October 25, 2017 (Atlanta, GA) – The Black College Football Hall of Fame (BCFHOF) announced its Class of 2018 today. Seven inductees were selected from a list of 25 Finalists who had been determined earlier by the BCFHOF Selection Committee.
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.