Black College Football Hall of Fame Reveals Class of 2017

Jarrett Carter Sr.
Oct 26, 2017

Seven finalists were revealed today as the newest members of the Black College Football Hall of Fame.

“This class represents three Super Bowl rings, 18 Pro Bowl selections and several Black College Football championships,” said BCFHOF Co-Founder and 2011 Inductee Doug Williams. “Take a look at what they’ve done off the field as well, and each has earned this incredible honor.”

