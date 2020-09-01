BlueCross BlueShield Donates $6.4 Million to South Carolina Private HBCUs

South Carolina’s division of BlueCross BlueShield healthcare recently committed more than $6 million to help the state’s five private historically black institutions to provide technology and financial aid support to students during the COVID-19 response period.

The healthcare company announced the gift last week, which will be divided among Allen University, Benedict College, Claflin University, Morris College, and Voorhees College to fund distance learning technology and training, and scholarships.

From a release: